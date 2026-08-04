How Does Social Media Influence Supplement Purchases?
Not long ago, purchasing vitamins and supplements was often a straightforward process. Consumers might visit a drugstore, choose a familiar brand from the shelf, or follow a recommendation from a healthcare professional. Today, the path to purchase looks completely unique. For many consumers, supplement discovery now begins online. A short video may introduce someone to…Read More
Natural Marketing Institute Releases 2026 Supplements, OTC & Rx Consumer Trends Report
Natural Marketing Institute’s 2026 Supplements, OTC & Rx Consumer Trends Report delivers nationally representative insights from 3,443 U.S. adults, uncovering how GLP-1 expansion, healthy aging, women’s health, and evolving supplement behaviors are reshaping the marketplace.Read More
Natural Marketing Institute Releases its 2026 State of Sustainability in America Consumer Insights and Trends Report
The 2026 State of Sustainability in America Report from NMI reveals rising consumer concern about environmental challenges, shifting values, and key trends shaping sustainable behavior.Read More
The Natural Marketing Institute’s 2025 Health and Wellness Consumer Trends in America Report
The Natural Marketing Institute is pleased to announce the release of its 2025 Health and Wellness Consumer Trends in America Report, now in its 25th year. This comprehensive study explores how consumers are redefining health and wellness, from self care, biohacking, and nutrition as medicine to managing financial pressures, aging, and stress, while also reshaping shopping habits and sustainability priorities. The report provides actionable insights and NMI’s proven segmentation model to help organizations anticipate consumer needs and thrive in the evolving health and wellness marketplace.Read More
NMI Solutions and Research America Release Groundbreaking White Paper on Women’s Health and Pharma’s Opportunities for Impact
Research America, Inc., together with its subsidiary NMI Solutions, has released a new white paper, What Pharma Gets Wrong About Women’s Health. The paper delivers a clear, actionable perspective on how the pharmaceutical industry can better serve women, particularly those navigating midlife. Based on syndicated menopause research and custom qualitative studies, the report highlights gaps…Read More
Natural Marketing Institute Releases its 2025 State of Sustainability in America Consumer Insights and Trends Report
Natural Marketing Institute (NMI), a leading research and global intelligence provider, is pleased to present its 2025 State of Sustainability in America Consumer Insights and Trends Report. Now in its 23rd year, this annual report provides a deep dive into consumer behaviors, attitudes, and trends shaping the sustainability market.Read More
The Natural Marketing Institute’s 2024 Health and Wellness Consumer Trends in America Report
Aug 2024 – The Natural Marketing Institute (NMI) is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 Health and Wellness Trends in America Report, now in its 24th year. This report provides insights into the health and wellness marketplace and its consumers, based on extensive research of the U.S. general population. It uncovers how today’s…Read More
Enhancing Marketing Campaigns Using Deep Learning Segmentation
Effective marketing initiatives must establish a connection with the target audience. Deep learning segmentation is one effective technique that aids in this. With the use of sophisticated algorithms and enormous datasets, marketers can now categorize customers into more exact groupings. Businesses can more precisely target their clients by utilizing deep learning. Huge volumes of data…Read More
Understanding Consumer Perspectives In A Changing Marketplace
Understanding consumer perspectives is vital for any business looking to prosper. Consumers’ preferences and behaviors change over time and are impacted by various factors. These changes may have an impact on their shopping habits, priorities, and the things they purchase. Understanding the factors behind these shifts aids companies in remaining competitive and relevant. Numerous factors,…Read More
Actionable Insights from Consumer Analytics
Understanding your customers is key to making smart business decisions. Consumer insights analytics helps you assemble and evaluate data about your customers. This data can show you what your customers like, what they dislike, and what they want. By being aware of these specifics, you can create better products and services that meet their needs.…Read More