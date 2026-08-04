The Natural Marketing Institute is pleased to announce the release of its 2025 Health and Wellness Consumer Trends in America Report, now in its 25th year. This comprehensive study explores how consumers are redefining health and wellness, from self care, biohacking, and nutrition as medicine to managing financial pressures, aging, and stress, while also reshaping shopping habits and sustainability priorities. The report provides actionable insights and NMI’s proven segmentation model to help organizations anticipate consumer needs and thrive in the evolving health and wellness marketplace.